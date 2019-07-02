MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.31 N/A 1.81 7.69 HCI Group Inc. 44 1.49 N/A 1.74 24.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and HCI Group Inc. HCI Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MGIC Investment Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MGIC Investment Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that MGIC Investment Corporation is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, HCI Group Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

MGIC Investment Corporation and HCI Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

MGIC Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 3.55% at a $14 consensus price target. HCI Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 12.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HCI Group Inc. looks more robust than MGIC Investment Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MGIC Investment Corporation and HCI Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 65.2%. About 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 19.7% are HCI Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89% HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has 32.89% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -17.42% weaker performance.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.