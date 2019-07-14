MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) Comparison side by side

Since MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.27 N/A 1.81 7.69 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 33 1.13 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see MGIC Investment Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MGIC Investment Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that MGIC Investment Corporation is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

MGIC Investment Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 1.60% at a $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 12.05% 13.77% 12.85% 47.25% 44.03% 13.59%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.