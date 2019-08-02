MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparison side by side

Both MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.87 N/A 1.79 7.19 Chubb Limited 141 2.12 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates MGIC Investment Corporation and Chubb Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chubb Limited has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Chubb Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chubb Limited on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation and Chubb Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

The upside potential is 10.50% for MGIC Investment Corporation with average price target of $14. Chubb Limited on the other hand boasts of a $157.38 average price target and a 3.36% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, MGIC Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Chubb Limited, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MGIC Investment Corporation and Chubb Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 93%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation was more bullish than Chubb Limited.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 7 of the 11 factors MGIC Investment Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.