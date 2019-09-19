MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) Comparing side by side

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.97 N/A 1.79 7.19 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see MGIC Investment Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MGIC Investment Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 0% respectively. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.