MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Comparing side by side

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.05 N/A 1.79 7.19 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights MGIC Investment Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.57 beta indicates that MGIC Investment Corporation is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MGIC Investment Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 83.3% respectively. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 39.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has weaker performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.