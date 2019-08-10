Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Declined; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $3.02 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 18,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 713,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.88M, down from 731,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 3.25M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inc holds 0.05% or 27,174 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs has invested 1.56% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4.33M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 596,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 49,393 are held by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Federated Pa invested in 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 141,379 shares. Sei Invs owns 45,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Mangement has invested 0.18% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Johnson Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.69M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 16,242 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd invested 2.99% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DCP Midstream LP (DCP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital stated it has 9,652 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dupont stated it has 236,349 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Co De owns 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 248,122 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management owns 25,052 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 253,553 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Connable Office invested in 19,806 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Sequoia Fin Advisors has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 2,606 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Baskin Fincl Services reported 78,750 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc invested in 0.08% or 9,112 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 4,850 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 436,396 shares to 592,181 shares, valued at $32.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,157 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).