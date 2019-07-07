Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Holder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.28 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Position in Stryker (SYK) Boosted by $523,429

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 3.62 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,242 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.52 million, up from 131,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 961,848 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.64 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Be Cautious on MGIC Investment Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 12,820 shares to 87,719 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc has 0.12% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 489 shares. Strs Ohio holds 136,200 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 8.65M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 230,054 shares. California-based Affinity Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Dupont Cap holds 0.09% or 292,818 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 543,685 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 11,887 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 5.75 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.16% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). D E Shaw & Commerce has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68 million was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. 46 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,154. Scannell Timothy J sold $863,590 worth of stock or 5,282 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.