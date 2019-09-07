Mgic Investment (Call) (MTG) Market Valuation Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Holding by $2.11 Billion; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Position by $309,973

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (Call) (MTG) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.50M, down from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 2.43M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $27.45 during the last trading session, reaching $679. About 26,284 shares traded or 101.19% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,317 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 11,355 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 14,182 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 1,250 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability stated it has 351 shares. Massachusetts-based Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.93% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pecaut And Co owns 9,316 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.01% or 452 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 7.82% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.15% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 960 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 1.76% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 34,596 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Incorporated owns 400 shares. 8,437 are held by Lagoda Investment Lp.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Provides Shareholders Opportunity to Ask Questions to General Donald G. Cook – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust proxy litigation heats up with countersuit – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Investor Group Demands Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris Recognize Eric Oliver As Third Trustee – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific, investor group lock horns over trustee election – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Calls On Texas Pacific Land Shareholders To Hold Trustees David Barry And John Norris Accountable For Their Flagrant Disregard Of Shareholders’ Rights And Investments – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 106 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.90 million activity. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $37,461 was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $146.04M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 5,320 shares to 5,329 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 79,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Blackrock accumulated 25.64 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 4.87% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.36M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 352,743 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 11,235 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 1.12M shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 36,495 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2.49 million shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 1.49 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.