MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Reaches $78.96 52-Week High; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Huntsman (HUN)

Among 3 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 30.36% above currents $22.5 stock price. Huntsman had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, April 15 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3100 target in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. See Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Alembic Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Reinitiate

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $30 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $29 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $85.28 target or 8.00% above today’s $78.96 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.74B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $85.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $218.96M more. The stock increased 4.11% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 80,928 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 32.04 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGE Energy, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 49,820 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Prudential Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). 2,251 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 34,397 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has 0.02% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 15,321 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,338 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Lc, Washington-based fund reported 88,622 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 9,341 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 232,550 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Art Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 70,027 shares.

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MGE Energy Issues September 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited invested in 0% or 12 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moore Mgmt L P stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital Lc holds 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 52,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 33,211 shares. First Eagle Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 23,841 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 228,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 41,996 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Thornburg Inv Mngmt invested in 1.79 million shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 95,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 23 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Co accumulated 0% or 48,377 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $19,615 was made by STRYKER DAVID M on Thursday, May 9.