MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Reaches $78.48 After 6.00% Up Move; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increased Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 20.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 192,869 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.12M shares with $79.92M value, up from 931,125 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 82,128 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

The stock of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 112,499 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.72B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $83.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MGEE worth $163.26M more.

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MGE Energy Issues September 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGE Energy, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 2,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,966 shares. Raymond James And owns 7,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 14,870 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 10,752 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 26,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap L P reported 3,200 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 13,239 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 9,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 95,604 shares. 1St Source National Bank accumulated 3,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Monetary Mngmt has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 675 shares.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 31.85 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian: What Impact Will It Have on the U.S. Economy and Stock Market? – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Clean Harbors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLH) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clean Harbors (CLH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8600 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 7.00% above currents $76.01 stock price. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $73 target. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Robert W. Baird maintained Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $8500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.