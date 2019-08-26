MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Reaches $75.43 52-Week High; Citizens Community Bancorp Has 0.71 Sentiment

The stock of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.71 target or 7.00% above today’s $75.43 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.62 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $80.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $183.05M more. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 13,774 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 17/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues May 2018 ‘Inside View’; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 14 sold and reduced their holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold MGE Energy, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 4.16% more from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 4,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 663,948 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 35,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 55,163 shares stake. 432,041 are held by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 17,844 shares. Gsa Llp owns 5,993 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Company accumulated 9,258 shares. 4 were reported by Sei Invs. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co reported 150 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). 29,085 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. California Employees Retirement holds 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) or 38,591 shares. Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 30.61 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

It closed at $11.1 lastly. It is down 22.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI)

