MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Reaches $74.99 52-Week High; Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $81.74 target or 9.00% above today’s $74.99 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.60 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $81.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $234.00 million more. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 121,687 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 17/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues May 2018 ‘Inside View’

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group Inc has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 31.00% above currents $93.89 stock price. Nexstar Media Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) latest ratings:

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 30.43 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold MGE Energy, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 4.16% more from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 150 shares. Ameriprise holds 25,231 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 14,748 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc has 17,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Finance Bancshares N A stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). 5,418 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 432,041 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 3,988 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 0.01% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 8,222 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 45 shares.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.