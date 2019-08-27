MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Comparing side by side

Since MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy Inc. 69 4.76 N/A 2.55 29.14 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 33 2.16 N/A 0.37 96.11

Table 1 demonstrates MGE Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MGE Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MGE Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MGE Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 4.5% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MGE Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 8.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.9% of MGE Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares. About 0.21% of MGE Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGE Energy Inc. 1.08% 2.42% 10.59% 17.85% 17.61% 23.67% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42%

For the past year MGE Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Summary

MGE Energy Inc. beats Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. on 8 of the 11 factors.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.