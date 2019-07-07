Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $414,288 as Stock Rose; Silver Point Capital LP Has Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $206.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.49 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 77,905 shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,428 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Baystate Wealth Lc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 97,666 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd accumulated 25,000 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 535,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability stated it has 63,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nokota Management Lp reported 3.87 million shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16,136 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 456,815 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorp reported 885 shares stake. Zimmer Ltd Partnership has invested 1.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York reported 544 shares. King Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.00M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Gemmer Asset Management holds 2,008 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Cal Muni Bond (EVM) by 81,958 shares to 204,663 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) by 40,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC).

