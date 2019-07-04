Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Position by $414,288 as Stock Value Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Declined While Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Holding by $991,305

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 5,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,129 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.46 million, down from 181,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 59,788 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clean Yield Gru has 1.57% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,380 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.43% or 3.78M shares. Farmers Trust has 2,181 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 1,349 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 4,958 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 147,463 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Lederer Associate Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 2.24% or 12,665 shares. 7,729 are held by Rampart Inv Ltd Com. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Company holds 15,059 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Field Main Bank & Trust accumulated 4,553 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Llc owns 122,100 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1,545 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca holds 27,580 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership stated it has 3.33 million shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 13,618 shares to 60,660 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Edge Msci Usa Etf (VLUE) by 32,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vngrd Ftse Emg Mkts Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 0% or 4,760 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 118,734 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited holds 51,630 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 530,585 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 92,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 446,137 are held by Mackay Shields Llc. Ameriprise has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). 347,900 are owned by 1607 Cap Lc. Park Avenue Securities Limited Co invested in 37,064 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 3,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 160,820 shares.