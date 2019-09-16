Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Decreased Stake by $739,362; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $900,987; Share Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,460 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 356,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 41,717 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 213,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85 million, down from 221,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 7.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold MFM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 7.37% less from 4.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 123,629 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd stated it has 10,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Limited Com reported 332,537 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 72,359 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 446,137 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser accumulated 57,855 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 41,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated has 12,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc has 0.03% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 488,225 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 12,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). 133,012 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 100,908 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 111,000 shares to 654,319 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) by 25,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Enh Muni Value Fd (NEV).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 218,688 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 166,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,123 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

