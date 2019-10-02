Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Holder Robinson Capital Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Were Volatile; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Price Rose While Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,460 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 356,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 49,652 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 28,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 39,595 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, down from 68,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 576,415 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold MFM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 7.37% less from 4.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 24,378 shares. Smith Moore & invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). 12,000 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 36,689 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 186,647 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.02% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James Associate owns 123,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 72,910 shares in its portfolio. 11,467 are owned by Creative Planning. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Van Eck Associate Corp reported 170,783 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co has 10,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 57,855 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 100,908 shares in its portfolio.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 56,178 shares to 733,951 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 143,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ca Amt (NKX).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 41,600 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Advisors Ltd owns 7,814 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Jnba Fin accumulated 0.01% or 291 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 75,764 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com holds 20,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 8,004 were reported by Everence Management. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Swiss Bancorporation reported 612,200 shares. Agf reported 689,047 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 279,355 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 4,150 shares stake. Southport Ltd Llc holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 21.62 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.