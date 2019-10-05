MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Forms $9.83 Double Top; Crestwood Advisors Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 130.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 83,308 shares as Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 147,170 shares with $16.14M value, up from 63,862 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co Com now has $308.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) formed double top with $10.52 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.83 share price. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) has $89.55M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 33,102 shares traded or 182.15% up from the average. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.37 million shares or 4.16% more from 2.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). 35,064 are owned by Sit Invest Assoc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). Ftb stated it has 3,108 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 17,454 shares. Karpus Mgmt reported 1.14M shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) for 4,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 10,279 shares. Saba Capital Management L P invested 0.01% in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). 89,670 are held by Morgan Stanley. Landscape Mgmt Lc holds 14,905 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 58,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 99,369 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.84% below currents $124 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 929,766 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Exchange Capital holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,630 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated has 0.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.25 million shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited owns 5,797 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westpac owns 426,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc invested in 0.5% or 74,285 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 485,637 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 38,500 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 119,237 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 275,344 shares. Mcrae Cap Management Inc holds 0.24% or 5,522 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Limited Liability Co holds 0.58% or 29,777 shares. Van Strum Towne reported 3.79% stake.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 43,699 shares to 660,857 valued at $43.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf stake by 6,578 shares and now owns 322,584 shares. Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) was reduced too.