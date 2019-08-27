MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) Forms $4.76 Double Top; Anixter International (AXE) Has 2.06 Sentiment

Anixter International Inc (AXE) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 107 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 52 sold and reduced equity positions in Anixter International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 26.82 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Anixter International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 38 Increased: 75 New Position: 32.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019

About 111,744 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. for 182,800 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 79,625 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delphi Management Inc Ma has 1.2% invested in the company for 23,173 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Pzena Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.87 million shares.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.62 million for 9.04 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.