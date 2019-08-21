MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) Forms $4.72 Double Top; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Sentiment Is 2.14

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 79 funds opened new or increased positions, while 37 trimmed and sold positions in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. The funds in our database reported: 14.86 million shares, down from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lemaitre Vascular Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 32 Increased: 51 New Position: 28.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17M for 37.10 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 2.01% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for 330,000 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 377,781 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.39% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 229,909 shares.

