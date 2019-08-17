MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) Forms $4.64 Double Top; Weight Watchers International (WTW)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) formed double top with $4.87 target or 5.00% above today’s $4.64 share price. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) has $131.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 162,452 shares traded or 159.90% up from the average. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 100 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 120 sold and reduced their holdings in Weight Watchers International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 54.86 million shares, down from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weight Watchers International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 79 Reduced: 41 Increased: 62 New Position: 38.

Artal Group S.A. holds 12.19% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. for 14.82 million shares. Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 911,613 shares or 9.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hs Management Partners Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 3.15 million shares. The New York-based Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, a Jersey-based fund reported 752,944 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.