MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) Forms $4.60 Double Top; Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) Shorts Decreased By 0.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) formed double top with $4.78 target or 4.00% above today’s $4.60 share price. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) has $149.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 38,006 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.51 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.91. About 313,330 shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 72.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – NEW FACILITY INCLUDES A $300 MLN CASH FLOW REVOLVER, AS WELL AS A $275 MLN TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 M Senior Secured Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q REV. $755.2M, EST. $704.0M; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC REVIS; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas: Effect of Recent FERC Revised Policy Statement Limited to MLPs That Own Interstate Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners: Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility Increased to $250M; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Expects Little to no Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ferrellgas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGP)

More notable recent Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Oil Stocks to Buy After the Attacks on Saudi Arabia – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.45 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 10.36% more from 2.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). 431,294 were reported by Citigroup. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,585 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 10,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 36,020 shares. Cetera Advisor holds 26,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 49,266 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Ltd Co. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,825 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 4,000 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,903 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,500 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0.01% or 86,155 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 4,000 shares.