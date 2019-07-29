Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Position Has Increased by 1607 Capital Partners Llc; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Increased Position by $566,125 as Stock Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 98,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.54M market cap company. It closed at $8.27 lastly. It is down 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.79% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 34,100 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $76.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 183,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,292 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MCR shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 10.25 million shares or 10.62% less from 11.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) for 5,031 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company stated it has 12,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 29,421 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 0% stake. 47,017 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 3.26 million shares. North Star Investment Management stated it has 550 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0% or 365,637 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 14,845 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 214,761 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) for 275 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,601 shares. Guardian Lp accumulated 2,000 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division accumulated 59,402 shares. Pggm Invests owns 107,211 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,977 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.24% or 12,497 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 0.46% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 53,459 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). At Commercial Bank has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 96,815 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 2,166 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited has 12,365 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.