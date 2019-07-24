MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s Insider Saba Capital Management – L.P., Unloaded $842,894 in Stock; Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Sentiment for Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 2,182 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 4/24/2018, 4:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – DoJ PA Western: Greene County Felon Illegally Possessed and Transported a Firearm Across State Lines; 16/03/2018 – Greene King Raised to Overweight From Equalweight by Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To Greene County, Ar; 14/03/2018 – The only outstanding votes are the approximately 200 absentee votes in Greene county, it said, and the provisional ballots that the district will count within the next seven days; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,505 activity.

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. for 655 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 235 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4 shares.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $229.67 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

A few days ago, the insider of Mfs California Municipal Fund, Saba Capital Management – L.P., sold a huge amount of company shares – 67,482, amounting to $842,894 USD, based on an average price of $12.5 a share. A Form 4 readily available here discloses this insider activity, that was made on 24/07/2019 and was filed with the (SEC). The probability of this deal staying unseen is quite small due to its size, with the insider now having 324,096 shares — that is 11.63% of the market cap of Mfs California Municipal Fund.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 38,518 shares traded or 302.32% up from the average. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.