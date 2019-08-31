MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.40
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MFS California Municipal Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 0%. MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders are 31.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.