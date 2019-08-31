MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.40 N/A 0.81 15.60 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.87 N/A 0.40 29.30

In table 1 we can see MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MFS California Municipal Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 14.04% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.