MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.39 N/A 0.81 15.60 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was more bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.