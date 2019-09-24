MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.43 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 25.75%. Insiders held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.