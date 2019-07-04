MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We are contrasting MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.21
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.33
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MFS California Municipal Fund and CM Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
