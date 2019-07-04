MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We are contrasting MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.21 N/A -0.09 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.33 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MFS California Municipal Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.