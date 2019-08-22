MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Since MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.35 N/A 0.81 15.60 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MFS California Municipal Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 13.32% respectively. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was more bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.