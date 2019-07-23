MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.72 N/A -0.09 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 441 5.30 N/A 26.51 16.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of BlackRock Inc. is $500.17, which is potential 5.62% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Insiders held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.