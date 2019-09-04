MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

This is a contrast between MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.41 N/A 0.81 15.60 Black Knight Inc. 58 8.17 N/A 1.12 56.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Black Knight Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and Black Knight Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 90.2%. Insiders owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has weaker performance than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.