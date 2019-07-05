MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Since MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.21 N/A -0.09 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.81 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFS California Municipal Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 91.8%. Insiders owned roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Competitively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.