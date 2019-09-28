MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFS California Municipal Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MFS California Municipal Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 0%. Insiders owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.