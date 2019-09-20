MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparison side by side

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.17 N/A 0.21 29.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MFS California Municipal Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MFS California Municipal Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has 25.98% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.