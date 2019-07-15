MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparison side by side

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.06
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|47
|6.24
|N/A
|2.88
|17.13
Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.6%
Analyst Ratings
MFS California Municipal Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential downside is -8.95%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Competitively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.1%
|-2.13%
|14.87%
|20.64%
|23.51%
|23.97%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats MFS California Municipal Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
