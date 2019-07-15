MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparison side by side

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.06 N/A -0.09 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.24 N/A 2.88 17.13

Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

MFS California Municipal Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential downside is -8.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Competitively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.