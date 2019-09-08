MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.38 N/A 0.81 15.60 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.39 11.54

In table 1 we can see MFS California Municipal Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund is presently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MFS California Municipal Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders are 31.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.