MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.40
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MFS California Municipal Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 23.63% respectively. Insiders owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
