MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparison side by side

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.86 N/A 2.25 8.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MFS California Municipal Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus target price is $23.55, while its potential upside is 8.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 65.4%. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.