MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparison side by side

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.38 N/A 0.81 15.60 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.21 N/A 0.29 30.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 29.68% respectively. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.