MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Comparison side by side

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.37
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.24
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFS California Municipal Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 29.86% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.
