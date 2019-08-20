MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Comparison side by side

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.37 N/A 0.81 15.60 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.24 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFS California Municipal Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 29.86% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.