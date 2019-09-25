MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.32 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFS California Municipal Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund is presently more affordable than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 6.68% respectively. MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders are 31.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.