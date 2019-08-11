MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) Comparison side by side

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.28
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us MFS California Municipal Fund and 57161’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 65.24% of 57161 shares. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors 57161.
