Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Valuation Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $372,526; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by $960,000 as Market Value Declined

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 7,463 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.63M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 221,743 shares to 420,866 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 63,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 38,378 shares to 767,389 shares, valued at $154.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

