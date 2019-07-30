Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Stock Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; American Economic Planning Group Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 337.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 298,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 387,234 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 88,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 333 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $207.98. About 4.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 853,600 shares to 146,400 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 294,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 159,754 shares to 54,947 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,704 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory holds 9,916 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma invested 3.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merriman Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nottingham Advsrs has 3,708 shares. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 103,083 shares. Perkins Capital Management reported 0.15% stake. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 126,625 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Glacier Peak Cap Llc owns 5,681 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru reported 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 20 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Group accumulated 8,587 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 280,903 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 253,757 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio.

