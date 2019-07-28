Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Hikari Tsushin Lowered Stake by $3.01 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 7,463 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 47,800 shares to 62,010 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

