Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Position by $135.67 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 5,610 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 88.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 717,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 806,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 345,040 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 201,850 shares. 2,638 were reported by Malaga Cove Capital Lc. Sns Fin Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 2.85% or 68,305 shares. The Oregon-based Jensen Management has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 96,908 were accumulated by S&Co. Smithfield Tru holds 46,509 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,324 shares. Mathes Incorporated reported 21,938 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 3.32% or 104,308 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 791,819 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York invested in 0.59% or 21,420 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 25 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Delist from the NYSE American Market and Deregister its Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Progress Update – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 – PR Newswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 15 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Deregister its Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 449,001 shares to 7.77M shares, valued at $37.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) by 457,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT).