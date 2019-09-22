Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA) Position Has Upped by Sit Investment Associates Inc; North American Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Valuation Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 12,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.13M, down from 148,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA) by 325.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 31,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,075 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, up from 9,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 10,586 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities (NYSE:JHS) by 33,211 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ca Dividend Adv Muni Na (NAC) by 117,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Energy Mlp Total Return (JMF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 250 shares to 472 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.