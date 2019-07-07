MFC Bancorp Ltd. (MFCB) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE:MFCB) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFC Bancorp Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A 6.65 1.99 Pretium Resources Inc. 8 3.91 N/A 0.26 31.16

Demonstrates MFC Bancorp Ltd. and Pretium Resources Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFC Bancorp Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MFC Bancorp Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFC Bancorp Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MFC Bancorp Ltd. and Pretium Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFC Bancorp Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Pretium Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 63.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MFC Bancorp Ltd. and Pretium Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.3% and 71.24%. About 20.9% of MFC Bancorp Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFC Bancorp Ltd. -11.03% 69.56% 98.65% 199.54% 110.75% 154.42% Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5%

For the past year MFC Bancorp Ltd. has 154.42% stronger performance while Pretium Resources Inc. has -4.5% weaker performance.

MFC Bancorp Ltd., an integrated merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers forfaiting, factoring, bank guarantees, letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, bills of exchange, bills of lading, and promissory notes and forwarderÂ’s certificate of receipt facilities; purchase financing collateralized by the commodity; inventory financing collateralized by the inventory; sales financing; structured trade finance, including advisory in conjunction with export credit agencies, credit insurance companies, and third party banks; short term and long term financing; investment and acquisition financing; participation in syndication of loans or other debt instruments; suppliers and buyers credits; and payment services. MFC Bancorp Ltd. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.