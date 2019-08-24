Mfa Finl (MFA) Holding Has Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Fpr Partners Increased Stake

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 788,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 2.85M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 50,128 shares to 136,202 shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $166,862 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

